Murphy: Community college grant application deadline nearing

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is reminding community college students to file their financial aid applications so they could qualify for free tuition.

Murphy appeared Thursday at Middlesex County Community College with Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and other officials to tout the second year of the community college grant program. Both Murphy and Coughlin are Democrats.

Murphy says students have until Sept. 15 to complete the required aid application forms.

Lawmakers set aside $30 million in the current year's budget for the aid program, up from $20 million last year. It's less than the $58.5 million Murphy wanted.

Officials say the program expended about $6 million to help 5,400 students in its inaugural year.

Students with incomes up to $65,000 could earn the grants.