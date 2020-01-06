Montana Tech football coach takes job at Fresno State

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Montana Tech football coach Chuck Morrell has resigned to pursue another coaching opportunity, Tech's athletics director Matt Stephan announced Monday.

Incoming Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer announced Saturday he had hired Morrell as a defensive assistant.

Morrell's teams posted a 52-44 record in nine seasons and won three Frontier Conference titles, including back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.

Morrell was an assistant to DeBoer at Sioux Falls as the team won three NAIA national championships in four seasons between 2006 and 2009.

Stephan named assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Kyle Samson as Tech's interim head coach. The search for head coach will be “fast and efficient," Stephan said.