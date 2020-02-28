Missouri teacher charged with attempted statutory rape

BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri teacher has been charged with attempted statutory rape.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 44-year-old Tania Dickey-Driskill also was charged Thursday with stalking and attempted endangering the welfare of a child. She is free on bond. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

She has been placed on leave from her job at Bolivar High School.

The Bolivar school district said in a statement that it is fully cooperating with authorities and that it takes the safety and security of students seriously.

No other details were released.