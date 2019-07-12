Mississippi principal hired as district superintendent

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi school district has hired a new superintendent as it tries to improve its state rating.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that the South Pike School District has an F letter grade.

On Thursday, the board hired Donna Scott for a three-year contract. She was principal of L.J. Rowan Elementary School in Hattiesburg and helped move the school from an F to a C.

The Mississippi School Boards Association helped the district in the superintendent's search and highly recommended Scott.

The South Pike board had already decided not to renew the contract of Johnnie Vick, who was superintendent the past two years. School board members cited lack of progress on improving the district's rating.

___

Information from: Enterprise-Journal, http://www.enterprise-journal.com