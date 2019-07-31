Mississippi high school lets students get associate's degree

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Students at a high school in Tupelo, Mississippi, have the chance to earn a high school diploma and an associate's degree at the same time.

The new "middle college" program is a joint agreement between the Tupelo Public School District and Itawamba Community College.

WTVA-TV reports the program will launch in August for current Tupelo High School juniors. The initial pilot group will attend classes at ICC's Tupelo campus for most of the school day while also taking classes at THS.

Students must qualify to participate. A student must have a minimum of 14 core Carnegie unit credits, including completion of Algebra II, and a minimum 3.0 GPA. They also must score at least a 17 ACT sub-score in English Language Arts and a 19 ACT sub-score in math.

___

