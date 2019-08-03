Michigan State nuclear research facility set to open in 2021

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The director of Michigan State University's $765 million nuclear research facility says it should open in 2021.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams will be used to study the short-lived particles produced as charged beams collide with a target. The findings could have implications in understanding how matter formed in the universe and in fields including national security and medicine.

Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher says it is 92% complete.

Engineers installed the first of three pieces of the linear accelerator, which will fire the particle beams. Glasmacher says the second piece will be installed by next summer.

The U.S. Department of Energy contributed $635.5 million to the project. The state gave $94.5 million, and the university paid $35 million.

