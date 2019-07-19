Michigan State fires women's rowing coach Matt Weise

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has fired women's rowing coach Matt Weise.

Athletic department spokesman Matt Larson confirmed Friday that athletic director Bill Beekman told Weise on Tuesday that he wanted to go in a different direction with the program. Weise had spent 14 seasons as head coach and seven years as an assistant.

Michigan State won Big Ten team titles in 2008 and 2009. The Spartans finished seventh at this year's Big Ten rowing championships in May.

Samantha Sarff will serve as interim coach as Michigan State looks for a replacement for Weise.

