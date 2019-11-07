Meredith foundations give $3M for Drake journalism building

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two foundations affiliated with the Meredith Corporation are giving Drake University $3 million to fund renovations to a building housing the Des Moines school's journalism program.

Drake announced Thursday that the Meredith family's foundation would donate $2 million and the Meredith Corporation Foundation would give $1 million toward improvements to Meredith Hall. The building houses Drake's School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The Meredith family and the media business contributed to the construction of Meredith Hall, which opened in 1965. The last donations will go toward a lower-level addition and technology upgrades to the building.

Meredith is a media company that includes television, print and digital platforms, including 17 TV stations and brands such as PEOPLE and Better Homes & Gardens.