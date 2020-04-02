Marshall offers undergrads grading change for spring term

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University made grading changes for the spring semester because of problems brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and the change to online classes, the school said.

Undergraduate students will be able to choose “credit/no credit” grades for this semester only, the university said in a news release. To do so, students must opt in by April 24.

Students must participate in all course activities and assessments through the end of the semester to choose the new option, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Jaime R. Taylor said. To earn credit, students must receive a final letter grade of A, B or C. A final grade of D or F will result in no credit.

Grade point averages won't be affected by the system. No credit grades do not count toward graduation.

Summer sessions beginning May 11 and May 18 will only offer online classes or those with no personal contact, the school said earlier. No decision has been made regarding later summer sessions.