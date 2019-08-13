Man denies charge in former Colorado football player's death

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of a former University of Colorado football player who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks.

Sentinel Colorado reports 31-year-old Marcus Johnson entered his plea Monday in the February death of 46-year-old Anthony "T.J." Cunningham, who was assistant principal at Aurora's Hinkley High School.

Investigators say the two were neighbors and agreed to meet in a parking lot to address a lingering parking dispute. Johnson is accused of shooting Cunningham three times in the head and chest.

Cunningham was a defensive back and wide receiver for the Buffaloes from 1992 to 1995. He was on the Seahawks in 1996 before injuries ended his playing career.

Johnson's attorney, Michael Faye, didn't respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

