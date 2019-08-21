Louisiana university urges vigilance after false gun alarm

Law enforcement personnel stand with weapons near two LSU police vehicles parked in between the LSUU Student Union and Coates Hall, in New Orleans after the all-clear on a possible armed intruder in Coates Hall, Tuesday, August 20, 2019. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University President F. King Alexander is encouraging the college community to continue reporting anything suspicious even though a previous report of a man with a gun turned out to be a false alarm.

On Tuesday, someone in Coates Hall saw a man with a gun and reported it. LSU police locked down the campus and conducted a room-by-room search before declaring an all-clear.

It turns out the man was an armed law enforcement officer from the Louisiana attorney general's office who was on campus to help educate students about ways to protect themselves online.

In a statement Wednesday, Alexander urged students to remain vigilant.