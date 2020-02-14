Louisiana principal accused of drunk driving retires

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man retired as principal of a high school after he was accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing into three vehicles.

Ralph Thibodeaux, 55, was included as a “service retirement” among personnel changes within the Lafayette Parish School Board on its meeting agenda Wednesday, news outlets reported.

Thibodeaux was the principal of W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center in Lafayette. His retirement was listed as effective Jan. 31.

Louisiana State Police said Thibodeaux was involved in a series of crashes Jan. 25, including one in which he broke off one of the wheels of his own vehicle. He was charged with first-degree operating while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and two counts of hit and run. No one was injured.

The director of career and technical education for the school district, Larry Alexander, has been serving as principal of the high school. The district was looking for a permanent replacement, said spokesperson Allison Dickerson.

It's unclear whether Thibodeaux had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. There was no response when The Acadiana Advocate attempted to reach him Wednesday afternoon.