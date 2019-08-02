Local teachers' group files suit over charter school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A teachers' organization is suing the creators of a planned charter school in south Alabama accusing them of fraud.

The lawsuit filed Friday by the Washington County Education Association seeks to block public funds from going to Woodland Preparatory school in Washington County.

The lawsuit claims the school backers have fraudulently represented that they have community support for the school, misrepresented it as a nonprofit and have improperly sought students from neighboring Mississippi.

The suit names Washington County Students First, the group that applied to start the school, consultant Soner Tarim and Unity School Services.

Woodland Prep was supposed to open this year, but received an extension.

Telephone messages to the school were not immediately returned.