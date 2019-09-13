Lawyer: School threat was an attempt to get girl's attention

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A lawyer says a Pennsylvania man's social media threat to shoot suburban Cleveland high school students was a misguided attempt to get in touch with a girl at the school.

Defense attorney David Betras says 22-year-old Russell Miley, of Scranton, has a history of mental illnesses and didn't mean any harm.

He says Miley wasn't taking his medication when the April 2018 threat targeting Parma High School was made in a Snapchat message.

It led to hundreds of students missing classes over several days.

He pleaded guilty this week to federal charges related to the threat and obstructing justice. His sentencing is Jan. 14.

Betras says he'll ask that home detention plus the months Miley already has been in jail be considered sufficient punishment.