Las Vegas school board ends meeting early amid pay protests

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The board over Las Vegas-area schools ended its meeting early after its attempt to cut off the public comment period prompted outbursts by educators calling for higher pay.

The Clark County School District says the board meeting Thursday was called off early due to safety concerns.

The board had slated 30 minutes for public comment, with teachers telling trustees that they completed professional development expecting promised compensation.

More teachers demanded to speak after board President Lola Brooks told the crowd that public comment was over.

The Clark County Education Association in its contract negotiations with the district has been calling for salary advancements for teachers who have met continuing education requirements.

The union has threatened that teachers will go on strike on Sept. 10 if an agreement isn't reached.