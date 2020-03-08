LSU tells profs to plan online content in case of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's largest university has told its faculty to prepare online course content in case the new coronavirus makes it necessary to cancel face-to-face classes.

The state health department says that so far, eight people have been tested and all were free of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Matt Lee, LSU's provost for academic affairs, sent faculty members a memo telling them to check out a new resource page for moving course materials online and “expeditiously” begin planning for online classes, news outlets reported.

“This is just all part of us doing due diligence in the event that there are localized concerns,” university spokesman Ernie Ballard told WAFB-TV.

It's prudent, mass communications professor Bob Mann told The Advocate.

"This is March and a bunch of students are graduating in May," Mann said. “There is probably some anxiety out there.”

