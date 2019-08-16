Indiana AG asks high court to take up retirement pay dispute

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — Indiana's attorney general is turning to the state's high court in his battle to force two retired school superintendents to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Attorney General Curtis Hill recently filed a petition asking the Indiana Supreme Court to accept transfer of his civil lawsuit against former School Town of Munster superintendents William Pfister and Richard Sopko.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Hill's suit alleging misuse of public funds seeks nearly $474,000 in extra retirement pay from Pfister and more than $387,000 from Sopko.

Hill argues Indiana's Court of Appeals wrongly ruled that the state waited too long to pursue its suit against the men.

He claims the five-year statute of limitations only began running in June 2016, when his office received a state audit alleging malfeasance by them.

___

