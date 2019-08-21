Indian mascot painted over at Skowhegan Area High School

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — There will be no familiar mascot when students return to Skowhegan Area High School next week.

Over the summer, workers painted over a mural on the gymnasium wall that depicted an American Indian spearfishing. The same image has been removed from a sign outside the school.

The school board voted to eliminate the mascot that was deemed offensive to Native Americans.

Lawmakers later adopted a state law doing the same.

School Administrative District 54 school board has not yet decided on a new mascot. SAD 54 includes Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Smithfield.