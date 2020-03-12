High school basketball tournaments postponed due to virus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — High school basketball tournaments were postponed Thursday in Kentucky and some schools were closed in response to the new coronavirus.

The girls' state tournament, already under way, was cut short and next week’s boys’ tournament also was postponed indefinitely, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association said.

“The association will try and seek options for rescheduling later in the spring if at all possible, but not until after we have received collaborative approval from our governor’s office, the commissioner of public health and the Kentucky Department of Education," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, several more school districts announced that classes were being canceled temporarily. Schools are already closed in Harrison County, where five residents tested positive for coronavirus.

Eight cases have been diagnosed in Kentucky.

For most people, this coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that 16 Kentuckians were on the cruise ship that has been floating off the California coast since a number of people aboard tested positive for the virus.

The Kentuckians have all tested negative, he said. They're being returned to Kentucky and will go into self-isolation, he said.