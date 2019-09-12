High court accepts appeal notices in school funding case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's supreme court has accepted appeal notices filed by the state and several school districts in a lawsuit that challenges the method for funding public schools.

The court, in its order Wednesday, also said the case appears to be eligible for mediation if all the parties agree.

The ConVal, Mascenic, Winchester, and Monadnock school districts sued the state, the Department of Education, Commissioner Frank Edelblut and Gov. Chris Sununu earlier this year. The suit said the state's duty to provide and pay for an adequate education hasn't been accomplished.

A superior court judge ruled in June that the method for funding public schools is unconstitutional. The state then filed notice that it planned to appeal the ruling, followed by a cross-appeal notice from the school districts.