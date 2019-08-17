Hawaii school board approves misconduct code revisions

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii school board has voted to elevate the seriousness of high school bullying and harassment as disciplinary offenses.

The Star-Advertiser reports the Hawaii Board of Education passed a revised misconduct code Thursday that included making bullying, cyberbullying and harassment Class A offenses, and the most serious of four levels of misconduct.

Board officials say the revisions also state civil rights complaints can now be filed by a student who experiences or witnesses discrimination, harassment, bullying or retaliation.

Officials say changes come after the U.S. Office of Civil Rights found the state was not supporting its students in this area.

Board officials say staff should expect to be trained as soon as the governor approves the new regulations.

Officials say the new rules are expected to take effect Jan. 1.

