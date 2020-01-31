Guy scores 21, Boston College women upset No. 14 Florida St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Emma Guy had 21 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Boston College never trailed after halftime in a 65-56 upset of No. 14 Florida State on Thursday night.

Marnelle Garraud added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Taylor Soule had her fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (11-9, 4-5 ACC).

Nicki Ekhomu had 19 points for the Seminoles (17-4, 6-4), who tied it at 29 with the first basket of the third quarter. Boston College retook the lead on Makayla Dickens' 3-pointer, which sparked a 16-4 run for the Eagles' largest lead of the game at 45-33.

Ekhomu hit four straight jumpers to cut the deficit to four early in the fourth quarter but Florida State would get no closer.

Kiah Gillespie added 12 points and Morgan Jones scored 10 for the Seminoles.

___

