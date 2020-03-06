Guard accidentally shoots worker at Florida private school

WESTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a security guard accidentally shot a maintenance worker in the eye at a Florida private school.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Friday the security guard was not authorized to have a gun at the Sagemont School in Weston, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. Investigators say the guard and the maintenance worker were in the school parking lot Thursday when the gun accidentally discharged, striking the maintenance worker.

The guard drove the worker to a hospital, where deputies were notified.

The sheriff's office did not release the worker's condition. Sagemont officials did not immediately return a call seeking comment. The Associated Press is not naming the guard because he has not been charged with a crime, but the shooting remains under investigation.

After a 2018 shooting at a Florida high school left 17 dead, the Legislature passed a law requiring all public schools to have an armed police officer, guard or other employee on campus at all times. Private schools are not covered by that law, but many have armed security.