Groups threaten to sue U. of California over SAT, ACT use

A coalition of California students and community groups is threatening to sue the University of California system unless it drops the SAT and ACT exams from its admissions requirements.

Lawyers representing three students, the Compton Unified School District and several other organizations issued a letter Tuesday saying the exams unfairly favor wealthy, white students.

The groups say they're giving the system 10 business days to drop the requirement.

University officials did not respond to the letter but said they were already reviewing the use of standardized tests.

The company behind the ACT denied claims of bias.

The letter adds pressure as dozens of universities move away from reliance on college entrance exams. The fairness of the tests has come under renewed fire in the wake of a widespread admissions scandal.