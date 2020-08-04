Grand Canyon Education: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $47 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $185.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Grand Canyon Education expects its per-share earnings to be $1.11.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $197.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Grand Canyon Education expects full-year earnings to be $5.47 per share, with revenue expected to be $842.4 million.

Grand Canyon Education shares have dropped almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $94, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOPE