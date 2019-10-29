Gilbert, Ross to build U-M tech center in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Prime real estate formerly proposed as the site for a new jail in Detroit instead will be turned into a $300 million graduate school campus for the University of Michigan.

Crain's Detroit Business says developers Dan Gilbert and Stephen Ross are behind the project on the east side of downtown. It will be announced Wednesday.

The Detroit Center for Innovation will be a home for students in high-tech fields such as automotive mobility, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Ross says it's an effort to get companies to relocate to Detroit.

Ross tells Crain's that it's "probably the right time" to join Gilbert on a Detroit project. He's promising to build a "very iconic building" along Gratiot Avenue, near Ford Field.

Mayor Mike Duggan calls it a "really big deal."