Future uncertain in Clawson schools in Oakland County

CLAWSON, Mich. (AP) — A school district in Oakland County is inviting parents to discuss options as enrollment continues to slide.

Clawson Superintendent Tim Wilson tells the Detroit Free Press that the district might need to merge with another district or close schools. Enrollment is at 1,477 students, down 18% from a decade ago. One-third of students come from other districts.

Wilson says teachers have had one pay raise in six years.

He sent a letter to parents inviting them to an Oct. 16 meeting to start discussing options. No decisions will be made.