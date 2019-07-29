Fox Chase Cancer Center to be sold to Jefferson University

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University has agreed to sell Fox Chase Cancer Center and its share of insurer Health Partners Plan to Thomas Jefferson University.

The announcement Monday said the boards of trustees of both institutions had approved the deal, with the final sale price to be set upon completion of a formal agreement.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Jefferson said in a recent $450 million bond-sale document that the cash price for Fox Chase and Health Partners could be "significant" and would require taking on additional debt.

Fox Chase has 100 beds and employs about 2,000 people.

The institutions' presidents vowed efforts so Jefferson students could benefit from Temple's expertise in business, engineering and law and Temple students to access Jefferson's expertise in design, digital health, and architecture and the built environment.