Former Holy Cross coach, fired after 34 years, sues school

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The former coach of the Holy Cross women's basketball team who was fired in March after 34 years has sued the school, alleging breach of contract, defamation, age discrimination, infliction of emotional distress and other wrongdoing.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Bill Gibbons' suit filed Thursday seeks monetary damages. In a cover sheet accompanying the complaint, Gibbons' lawyer, Stephen Abraham, estimated damages at $750,000.

The defendants are the school, its president and trustees.

According to the lawsuit, the 60-year-old Gibbons was suspended Jan. 31, after an internal investigation into a dispute he had with an assistant coach during a game last November.

The school announced in late March that Gibbons would not return as coach.

A Holy Cross spokesman said the college does not comment on pending litigation.

