Ex-school principal charged with sex contact with 6 children

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio elementary school principal has pleaded not guilty to charges of having sexual contact with six young children.

The Zanesville Times Recorder reports 32-year-old Cory Marling pleaded not guilty Wednesday in central Ohio's Muskingum County to 11 counts of gross sexual imposition.

The indictment says the children were between the ages of 5 and 10 and the allegations of inappropriate touching occurred between May 2017 and December 2018.

Marling was removed as principal of Frazeysburg Elementary School in February and suspended by the Tri-Valley Local District school board Tuesday.

The indictment doesn't say whether the children were students at Frazeysburg Elementary. Muskingum County's prosecutor didn't return messages seeking comment Thursday

His defense attorney says Marling "vehemently denies the allegations" and looks forward to clearing his name in court.

