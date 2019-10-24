Electrical fire forces closure of middle school in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (AP) — A small electrical fire has forced closure of a middle school in a Salt Lake City suburb.

Canyons School District spokesman Jeff Haney says classes at Union Middle School in Sandy were canceled Thursday but are expected to resume Friday.

No injuries were reported and Haney says the fire caused only light damage to the school.

Haney says classes were canceled Thursday only because crews were still clearing smoke from part of the school.