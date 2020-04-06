Education Department seeks public comment on testing waiver

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Education is asking the public for comment on the request and approval to bypass standardized testing this school year.

The state applied for a waiver last month after the federal government announced that students affected by schools closures due to the coronavirus pandemic can bypass the testing. The request was tentatively approved, and formal notification was received March 27.

Any state receiving a one-year waiver may also receive a waiver from the requirement to use the data in the statewide accountability system. Kentucky included the exemption in its waiver.

The waiver request and approval is available online. Public comments on the waiver must be received by close of business Friday. Comments may be emailed to kdecommunications@education.ky.gov or submitted to Todd Allen, Interim General Counsel, Kentucky Department of Education, 300 Sower Blvd., 5th Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601. You also may submit comments via fax at (502) 564-9321.