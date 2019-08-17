Education Agency awards equity grants

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Education has awarded seven grants to thirteen school districts and supervisory unions around the state to help ensure that all students are getting an equitable education.

The grants announced this week total $200,000 and range from about $4,000 to $44,000.

The Education Agency says addressing equity gaps means ensuring that all students get equal resources and learning opportunities as well as results and benefits. The grants will support projects that provide professional learning opportunities.

Education Secretary of Education Dan French says the agency received applications requesting a total of more than double the amount awarded. He says it was "particularly exciting to see districts and supervisory unions working together to create joint proposals to benefit Vermont students."