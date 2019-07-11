Duke Energy to build solar power plant near Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Duke Energy says it will build a 1.6-megawatt solar power plant in the Discovery Park District near Purdue University's main campus in West Lafayette.

Duke said Thursday it will lease about 10 acres from the Purdue Research Foundation for the project it calls the Tippecanoe County Solar Power Plant.

Duke and the foundation say the solar power plant will generate enough electricity to power about 240 average homes. The plant with about 7,000 solar panels will be built this summer and is expected to start providing power later this year.

Duke has about 840,000 customers in central and southern Indiana.