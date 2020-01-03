Donor pays lunch debt for all Fargo Public Schools students

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — An anonymous donor gave Fargo Public Schools more than $28,000 to pay the lunch debt of all students for the first semester of classes.

Superintendent Rupak Gandhi told KMGO-AM that no student is denied a hot lunch, but the district must still keep track of expenses because the meals are federally subsidized.

"We had an individual step up and they were going to take care of all outstanding lunch debt that we have from the first half of this year, from the first semester," Gandhi said.

He said the district is working with community organizations to put on fundraisers to cover any future lunch debts. For the rest of this school year, several organizations have already agreed to cover any lunch debt, Gandhi said.