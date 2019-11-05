Delaware man charged with murder says victim harassed him

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former custodian accused of shooting a man to death outside of a Delaware elementary school testified during his trial that the victim had been harassing him prior to the confrontation.

News outlets report 54-year-old Rodney West took the stand Monday and said 39-year-old Derrick Combs had stalked him, slashed his tires and consistently sent him harassing text messages before the 2018 shooting.

West is accused of fatally shooting Combs outside of the Dover school where West worked. Police said no students were there at the time.

Prosecutors have said the dispute stemmed from text messages exchanged between West and Combs' wife, who also worked at the school.

West previously declined a manslaughter plea deal and maintains he acted in self-defense. His attorney argues he thought Combs may've been armed.