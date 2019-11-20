Dartmouth frat, sorority suspended for alcohol violations

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A fraternity and sorority at Dartmouth College are facing sanctions for alcohol policy violations.

The Zeta Psi fraternity admitted to possessing and serving hard alcohol last summer and was suspended for the summer and fall terms, college spokeswoman Diana Lawrence said Wednesday. The fraternity also will be on probation status for the upcoming winter and spring terms, and members will be required to participate in various intervention and educational programs.

The Alpha Phi sorority, meanwhile, was suspended for the fall term after violating hazing and alcohol policies in the fall terms of 2016, 2017 and 2018. The sorority also is required to participate in alcohol screening and intervention programs, Lawrence said.

Dartmouth is nearly five years into an ambitious plan to overhaul its campus culture to address three problems: high-risk drinking, sexual assault and a lack of inclusion. “Moving Dartmouth Forward” included a ban on hard liquor, the development of a mandatory four-year sexual violence prevention curriculum and the creation of new residential communities.

In 2015, the college revoked the student organization status of the Alpha Delta fraternity after a string of disciplinary violations involving alcohol, hazing and burning brands into the skin of new members. It also de-recognized the Sigma Alpha Epsilon due to hazing allegations, and more recently, the national board of directors of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity pulled the charter of its Dartmouth chapter and closed the fraternity last year due to alcohol.