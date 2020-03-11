CEO says COVID-19 patient admitted to Iowa City hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A patient suffering from COVID-19 is in critical condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, the hospital's CEO told faculty and staff members on Wednesday.

“All proper procedures and precautions were followed during the admission process, and staff members were properly protected,” according to an email sent by Suresh Gunasekaran.

An Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman confirmed the patient is one of 13 infected residents already reported in Iowa. The patient is among a group of 21 — all between the ages of 61 and 80 — who went on a recent Egyptian cruise.

For most people, COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness could take up to six weeks to recover.

The health threat has forced officials across the country to cancel or otherwise change plans for mass gatherings.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade Society decided Tuesday to call off this year's event in Cedar Rapids and make refunds to parade entrants. Special Olympics Iowa announced Monday that it canceled the 2020 Mid-Winter Tournament in Iowa City.

The virus also prompted the leaders of Iowa’s three public universities to shift to only online classes beginning March 23 in an effort to keep students and faculty safe. The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa said they would only offer online classes after students return from next week's spring break. Some private colleges are making similar moves.

All Des Moines area hospitals also announced Wednesday that patient visitation will be temporarily limited to patients' primary caregivers, such as parents and spouses.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.