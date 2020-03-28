Colleges team up to celebrate Women's History Month

BOSTON (AP) — Two colleges in Boston are marking the end of Women's History Month with an open event to update and enhance the Wikipedia entries of several female activists.

“Digitizing Women’s History: Wikipedia Edit-a-thon” is being hosted by Simmons University and Wentworth Institute of Technology on Tuesday.

The event is part of the Digitizing Women’s History series that marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which prohibited voter discrimination based on sex.

Participants can help make women’s history more visible on the internet by writing and editing Wikipedia entries, particularly those of suffrage and civil rights activists and women of color.

“We know this is a difficult time for many in our community, and we’ve been working hard to transition this event online and make it a fun and educational experience for participants,” said Laura R. Prieto, chair in public humanities at Simmons.

The event is open to the public and no experience editing Wikipedia entries is required. Students, faculty, librarians and experts from Simmons, Wentworth and Northeastern University will be available to provide support.

“This virtual event will enable students and members of the community to learn about and share stories of powerful activists and other historical figures,” said Allison Lange, an assistant professor at Wentworth.

Ideas for articles to write and edit can be found on the Women’s Suffrage and Civil Rights Edit-a-thon dashboard.