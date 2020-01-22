Child finds loaded handgun outside Utah elementary school

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a child found a loaded handgun on the grounds of an elementary school in northern Utah.

The Standard-Examiner reports officers were called to Odyssey Elementary in Ogden on Wednesday after the child found the .22-caliber Ruger Mark II handgun just outside a door that leads to the school's kitchen.

Investigators say the gun was not listed as stolen, and police are trying to identify the registered owner. They also are reviewing surveillance footage.

No other information has been released.