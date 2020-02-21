Boyfriend of slain Ga. student granted bail on vandal charge

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) — The boyfriend of a slain university student was granted $10,000 bail Friday after being charged with vandalizing her home more than a week before her death.

DeMarcus Little, 23, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal damage to property. Fort Valley police said Little smashed the windows in the home of Anitra Gunn, 23, and slashed her tires on Feb. 5.

Gunn went missing on Valentine's Day and her remains were found Tuesday afternoon in Crawford County, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Atlanta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Her death has been ruled a homicide, the GBI said Thursday. No one has been charged with her death but Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said Little is a person of interest.

“I think it's pretty common sense who our person of interest is,” Deese said at a news conference Tuesday. “It's the boyfriend. We've talked to him three times.”

Little is a U.S. Army solider stationed at Fort Gordon. If he posts bail, he'll have to wear an ankle monitor and be under a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. curfew. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Little's father, Andre, told news outlets he's glad his son was granted bond,

“He’s a soldier,” Andre Little said. “He’s been overseas. He served our country. He’s a good kid. He didn’t do this.”

Gunn was an agriculture student at Fort Valley State University. A cause of death is pending toxicology tests, the GBI said.

The university is planning a candlelight vigil to honor Gunn on Monday.