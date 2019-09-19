Board supports Northern Vermont University's 2 campuses

FAIRLEE, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont State Colleges board has passed a resolution supporting Northern Vermont University's two campuses as the state colleges system works to address challenges such as declining enrollment and low state support across its institutions.

The system is made up of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, Vermont Technical College, and the Community College of Vermont.

Leaders have identified six challenges facing the system including historically weak demographics, bottom-ranked state support and accelerating pricing pressures.

On Wednesday, the board of trustees passed a resolution directing the chancellor to deliver recommendations to the board on Dec. 2 unless more time is needed.

The resolution said the board "continues to fully and unequivocally support and endorse Northern Vermont University's on-going unification efforts at thriving campuses in Lyndon and Johnson."