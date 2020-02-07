Bill requiring armed school officers clears legislature

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers gave final passage Friday to a bill that would require police officers to carry weapons when assigned to schools.

The House passed the measure on a 78-8 vote after a sometimes-emotional debate, sending the bill to Gov. Andy Beshear. The bill previously passed the Senate.

The measure is a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law, which did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon.

The new bill's efforts to bolster school counseling had widespread support, but the requirement that school-based officers — known as school resource officers — be armed caused disagreements.

Supporters said it would strengthen school safety. Opponents countered that the decision on whether to arm school-based officers should be left up to local districts.

The issue has sparked debate in the state's largest school district. In Jefferson County, which includes Louisville, the local school board has been divided over whether to arm officers while crafting plans for a district-managed police force.

The school safety efforts are in response to the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky, where two 15-year-old students, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, were killed and more than a dozen others were injured.

___

The legislation is Senate Bill 8.