Bees atop Georgia university building will be research focus

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Nearly 100,000 bees have found a new home on the rooftop of a campus building at a south Georgia university.

Researchers at Valdosta State University have relocated the bees there from other places on campus to increase their population.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports that multiple departments at the university also hope to study them for clues as to why bees across the nation are dying off.

Scientists say the loss of bees is a huge problem for people, who rely on the insect for foods such as strawberries, pecans, melons and almonds.

