BC quarterback Anthony Brown out for season with leg injury

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College junior quarterback Anthony Brown will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury.

Coach Steve Addazio made the announcement Monday during his weekly news conference. Addazio said Brown will have surgery within the next few days. The injury is not expected to be career-ending.

Brown was injured in the second quarter of the Eagles' 41-39 loss to Louisville on Oct. 5. In six games this season, he had 1,250 yards passing, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore Dennis Grosel, who replaced Brown during the Louisville game and threw for three touchdowns, is expected to start when Boston College (3-3) hosts N.C. State on Saturday.

This is the second season-ending injury Brown has suffered during his career. He was the starter in 2017 when he suffered a knee injury that kept him out the rest of the year.

