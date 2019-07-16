Police: 2 homicide suspects escape jail, crash stolen car

TROY, Mo. (AP) — Two high-profile homicide suspects are being treated for injuries after using a makeshift saw to escape from a Missouri jail , carjacking a vehicle and leading police on a chase before crashing.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the federal inmates were being housed at the Lincoln County Jail in Troy when they escaped Monday. Troy Detective Tony Stewart says they approached a 58-year-old man as he was backing out of his driveway and took his car.

Twenty-six-year-old Kurt Wallace was indicted in the killing of De Smet Jesuit High School assistant football coach Jaz Granderson during a 2017 carjacking attempt. Thirty-eight-year-old James Flannel was indicted in the killing of Laclede Cab driver Boris Iouioukine during a carjacking in June 2018.

Both suspects were taken to a hospital after the crash.

