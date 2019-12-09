Arkansas hires Georgia assistant Pittman as new head coach

Arkansas has hired Georgia assistant Sam Pittman as its head coach, giving the longtime offensive line coach his first chance to lead a college program.

Pittman, an Oklahoma native, has been coaching at the FBS level since 1994 and he's been in the Southeastern Conference, including a three-year stint at Arkansas, since 2012.

He has spent the last four years at Georgia, working for Kirby Smart.

Arkansas is coming off a 2-10 season that led to the firing of coach Chad Morris after less than two seasons. The Razorbacks have not reached a bowl game since 2016 and are on their fourth head coach in less than a decade.