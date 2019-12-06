Arkansas State trustees OK merger with Henderson State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Trustees of the Arkansas State University System have approved a plan to merge the financially struggling Henderson State University into its system.

The trustees approved a resolution on the merger Friday at their meeting in Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Henderson State's trustees had approved a similar measure last month.

Under the deal, Henderson State will keep its name and its mascot, the Reddies.

Henderson State is Arkansas' only public, four-year liberal arts university. The school, based in Arkadelphia, has faced financial troubles in recent years.

The Arkansas State system serves nearly 23,000 students. Henderson State will become the third school to merge with ASU in recent years, including Mid-South Community College in West Memphis and College of the Ouachitas in Malvern.