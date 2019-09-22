Arizona State University gets OK for 4 construction projects

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University has gotten approval for several large construction projects including a new dormitory in downtown Phoenix, a pedestrian bridge on the Tempe campus and renovations to a historic building in Los Angeles.

The state Board of Regents also approved an additional $17 million for a research building called ISTB 7 on the Tempe campus.

The Arizona Republic reports a new pedestrian bridge that will cross University Drive near the Rural Road intersection is expected to cost $15 million.

A new 16-floor dorm expected to help ongoing shortages in housing for students at the downtown Phoenix campus has a projected cost of $50 million.

ASU also plans to spend $36 million to renovate the Herald Examiner building in downtown Los Angeles and turn it into a state-of-the-art learning center.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com