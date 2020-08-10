American Public Education: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) _ American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

The Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $82.1 million in the period.

American Public Education shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $31.20, an increase of 19% in the last 12 months.

